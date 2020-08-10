All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Around 11 to 12 years ago, two things happened that really changed my involvement in photography. One was that I got my first DSLR, and the other was that my wife and I, being recently empty nested, decided to start doing much more diverse travelling. By June of 2014, we had Oregon on the schedule, driven by a desire to see Crater Lake. As was usual for these trips, I spent a good bit of time researching the general target location area for what would be the better spots to visit and how to spend our time.

Our Oregon plan was to set out from Portland and spend a couple days going down the Pacific coast before turning inland to Crater Lake. The last stop along the coast was the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. Before preparing for this trip, I did not even know that there were sand dunes here.

Walking out onto the dunes, we found a variety of significant dune formations, many covered with intricate ripples. Shooting low with a wide angle lens created great leading lines into the dune composition. I thought that an area of one of those shots presented a good subject for an abstract shot, and this is the one that I liked the best, cropped from a sand dune scene.