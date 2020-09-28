All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Oregon coastline offers opportunities at every turn of the road. This photo was taken as the sun set over the Pacific and the storms of March were rolling in. The tide was in and creating these amazing laneways in the rocks. Placing my tripod in the surf allowed me to capture this wide angle shot taken at 19mm. This is the best time to be on the Oregon coast as the wind and weather always make for dramatic landscape photography.