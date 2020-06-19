User Icon
Oregon Coast, USA by Joshua Snow

By on 0 Comments

Oregon Coast, USA by Joshua Snow
Picture Story

This evening was one I will not soon forget. In an era of unforgettable times I hope you’ll see the light in the midst of all the destruction, all of the anger and hate. There is hope, there has to be.

Enjoy this image and let it be a reminder that even when everything is dark, the light will always shine again!

