Picture Story

Springtime along the Oregon Coast can be an amazing time of year to photograph this beautiful landscape and often there can be amazing environmental conditions to add to the landscape. In this particular image, I was co-leading a workshop along the Southern Oregon Coast and we were out early in the morning to photograph sunrise south of Bandon, near Port Orford Oregon. As we stopped at our chosen location for the morning sunrise which provides an amazing view of the coastline and sea stacks, I was instantly struck by the amazing clouds that were hanging just offshore, while the beach area was completely clear.

Seeing the opportunity for minimalist types of photographs, I focused the groups attention offshore to the two sea stacks that would appear and then disappear as the clouds moved. As the sun began to slowly rise it brought soft colors to the sky to add a bit of visual interest. This particular image is one of my favorites of the series due to the position of the sea stacks and how the water, clouds and sky create distinct color blocks in the composition. Simple and serene.