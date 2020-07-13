All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken on a February morning walk near my home in the Oregon Coast Range. I had been taking photos of the amazing sunbeams in the forest, when I caught sight of the scene in this picture. A stump from a tree logged many years ago, was today providing nutrients for small Douglas Fir trees that were growing like a mini-forest in its decaying center. They looked like little Bonsai trees next to the nearby big firs that were providing them shelter. The sunbeams in the background added the finishing touch to the scene.