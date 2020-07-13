User Icon
Forest Assignment

Oregon Coast Range, USA by Joan Martelli

By on

Oregon Coast Range, USA by Joan Martelli
Views: 1,094

Picture Story

This photo was taken on a February morning walk near my home in the Oregon Coast Range. I had been taking photos of the amazing sunbeams in the forest, when I caught sight of the scene in this picture. A stump from a tree logged many years ago, was today providing nutrients for small Douglas Fir trees that were growing like a mini-forest in its decaying center. They looked like little Bonsai trees next to the nearby big firs that were providing them shelter. The sunbeams in the background added the finishing touch to the scene.

