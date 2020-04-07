User Icon
Ordesa National Park, Aragon, Spain by Xavi Flores

Ordesa National Park, Aragon, Spain by Xavi Flores
Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park it's located in Spanish Pyrenees. One the most visited Parks in Spain throughout the year, has a peak of visitors in the months of september and october when a explosion of autumn colors take place every year. River Arazas crosses one of the valleys of the Park, and combined with the vegetation and waterfalls creates multiple beautiful places such as this where the turquoise colour of the water mixes with the yellow, orange and reds from vegetation and green from the river moss.

