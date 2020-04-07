Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park it's located in Spanish Pyrenees. One the most visited Parks in Spain throughout the year, has a peak of visitors in the months of september and october when a explosion of autumn colors take place every year. River Arazas crosses one of the valleys of the Park, and combined with the vegetation and waterfalls creates multiple beautiful places such as this where the turquoise colour of the water mixes with the yellow, orange and reds from vegetation and green from the river moss.