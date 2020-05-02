Orcas Island, Washington, USA by Ernesto Ruiz

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I prefer to practice a slow approach to photography, but sometimes the best photographic opportunities show up out of nowhere and are short lived! On the drive down from an overlook at Orcas Island, I spied this tree being illuminated by the filtered sunlight. I quickly parked the car, and luckily was able to set up in time to capture the moment before the light moved on, doing my best to (as quickly as I could) frame the tree elegantly within the surrounding forest. Framing forest images is difficult! And doing so in a bit of a rush is even more challenging.

I shot this for about 4 minutes before the light left the tree, and liked this composition where light 'echoes' show up on a few other trunks as well as on the ground. I really like how the line of light on the ground seems to become a base for the illuminated tree. This moment reinforces something that I have been noticing more frequently, which is that I capture most images on the way either to or from known destinations, often instead of shooting the 'main event'. It is one of the times where I have felt like I have been able to see effectively, rather than look for pre-conceived images or compositions.