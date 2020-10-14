All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

There is a long tradition of cultivating papaver somniferum, commonly known as opium poppy, in Forest Quarter, a region in the northwest of the Austrian State of Lower Austria. In most of Central Europe, poppyseed is commonly used for traditional pastries and cakes, and it is legal to grow poppies throughout the region. These plants are in full bloom in the middle of July, during a period of about two weeks. It was a great experience to explore these beauties in detail.