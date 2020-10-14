User Icon
Opium Poppy, Armschlag, Forest Quarter, Austria by Peter Richter

Opium Poppy, Armschlag, Forest Quarter, Austria by Peter Richter
Views: 1,421

Picture Story

There is a long tradition of cultivating papaver somniferum, commonly known as opium poppy, in Forest Quarter, a region in the northwest of the Austrian State of Lower Austria. In most of Central Europe, poppyseed is commonly used for traditional pastries and cakes, and it is legal to grow poppies throughout the region. These plants are in full bloom in the middle of July, during a period of about two weeks. It was a great experience to explore these beauties in detail.

