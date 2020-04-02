Ooty, Tamilnadu, India by Ramesh Raja

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was shot at Ooty a picturesque hill station in South India. Ooty is at a height of 7000 feet above sea level. These mountain ranges are also home to Tea gardens and famous for its Nilgiri tea. Last October , 2019, I had taken a small group of photographers to Ooty for a landscape shoot out. Normally we have good weather that time. However during our visit the 3 days that we were there it would rain in the mornings and be foggy. This had a dampening effort out and we were a bit disappointed.

On this particular day we had come to a particular spot which was known for its sunrise landscapes. Having arrived there much before daybreak we were greeted with mist. We thought we would wait for it to clear but there was no sign of any light and it did look that it was going to be a wash out, thats when i noticed these trees popping put of the mist and to me it did look like it would make for a good landscape abstract. I had my 16-55 on my camera but then i changed it to a telephoto and framed it at around 120 mm for this shot. The mist and the greens popping out made a good image and to me my day was made.