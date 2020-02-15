Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This lighthouse is located in Oostmahorn (Friesland, NL), in the Lauwersmeer NP area. I was there on January 1, early in the morning. It was wonderfully quiet on New Year's Day. The sky was cloudy, but every now and then a ray of sun came out. It also blew a bit. By making use of a long shutter speed, the water became nice and flat and there was movement in the air. The conversion to black and white provides a dramatic effect.