Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As a landscape & fine art photographer I live in Oosterbeek, the Netherlands. Oosterbeek is a small place, but is internationally known for the Battle of Arnhem. In World War II, the site played an important role due to the air landing and battle of the Allied forces in September 1944, as part of Operation Market Garden. Every year the Airborne Walking Tour attracts thousands of visitors to Oosterbeek from all over the world. The largest one-day walking tour in the world takes place every year on the first Saturday in September, kicking off the region's Airborne commemorations. Virtually the entire lower village of Oosterbeek was destroyed during the Battle of Arnhem.

The Oosterbeek forests played an important role during this battle. Landgoed Oorsprong is a hilly landscape on the Arnhem moraine in one of these forests. It is a beautiful and varied area with forests, fields and water features. The name "De Oorsprong" probably comes from a source in the area. The spring water flows through the various ponds and waterfalls to the Lower Rhine. Water is the connecting element in the long history of the estate.

This photo was taken last autumn in the woods near one of these ponds. Because the temperature dropped very slowly during that period, the colors were still very varied, from green, yellow to orange and brown. Often due to the rapid drop in temperature, it is completely orange / brown in a few days and skips the yellow stage.

Usually you see the most beautiful reflections in large water features, I tried to capture this reflection in a small water.

The months of May to November are the best months to visit this area.