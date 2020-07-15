User Icon
You are at:»»»Olympic Rainforest NP, Washington, USA by Panos Laskarakis

Olympic Rainforest NP, Washington, USA by Panos Laskarakis

Views: 989
Forest Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is the gate of heavens, in the Olympic Rainforest National park of Washington in the USA. It is a unique ancient pristine rainforest close by to the Pacific Ocean, where the weather is extremely wet and the conditions are suitable for many unique species regarding the flora and fauna. During a dramatic misty sunset, the light passing among the giants' trees directly to my position! Vertical shot to emphasize both, the foreground with the strong light on the back!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®