All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is the gate of heavens, in the Olympic Rainforest National park of Washington in the USA. It is a unique ancient pristine rainforest close by to the Pacific Ocean, where the weather is extremely wet and the conditions are suitable for many unique species regarding the flora and fauna. During a dramatic misty sunset, the light passing among the giants' trees directly to my position! Vertical shot to emphasize both, the foreground with the strong light on the back!