Picture Story

This photo was actually unintended. I had set up to take a long exposure of a creek with some foliage and after taking that shot, I was gathering up my gear when I must've pressed the shutter as I was moving the camera. I didn't know I had taken this until after I had gotten back to my lodge room to review my images. I liked how the lines sweep the eye through the frame. The contrast of the white water against the brown of the rocks beneath the water and the green of the foliage just struck me as a nice combination. In the end, I liked this photo much better than the one I intended to take. Sometimes the best pictures come when you don't know you're taking them.