Olive Hill, Kentucky, USA by James McRoberts

I live in the eastern part of Kentucky and in the back country roads you have these little spots that just feel breathtaking when you get to it. This spot is a little get away that I found out on a drive with my girlfriend. We are huge Lord of the Ring fans and felt this was like our little shire. Simple place to look at but one of those place that can come in handy when you are trying to capture a storm or weather that might be coming through the area. A hidden treasure that most people miss in the everyday hustle and bustle of the world around us.