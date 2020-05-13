Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It is always so wonderful to see the first hint of colour coming after a long cold Winter. The Dandenong Ranges on the outskirts of Melbourne are a great place to see the colours of Spring. The gardens of the homes nestled amongst the towering gum trees with their splashes of blues, reds, yellows and white are a feast for the eyes.

I took this with my old trusty Nikon D200 and my 18-200mm. Using the long end of the lense and f5.3 apeture, I was able to blur and the background to really make the Agapanthus pop.