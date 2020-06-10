Old Pier, Ria de Aveiro, Portugal by Paulo Silva

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This particullary pier, is located in Ria de Aveiro and maybe is one of the most preserved in Ria de Aveiro. It is characterized, red rope pier, and even as the magic pier. It is located facing the East , so photographing at sunrise on this pier is always a wonderful experience.The background of the photography is composed of a chain of small mountains, which functions as a giant soft box. When the sun prepares to peek the mountain, protects the Lagoon, and it is at that very moment that magic happens. With the right equipment and the right settings, we can photograph the beauty of the lagoon and at the same time, the reflections in the water of the clouds sometimes end up dictating the success of the image. On this particular day, I opted for a long exposure, since the sky was not the most attractive that I have seen in this place. I confess that I am passionate about a long exposure, and here on this old pier it is possible to let your imagination run wild with neutral density filters.