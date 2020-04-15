Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in October during a visit to Ohio, where I once lived and frequently hiked in the Hocking County area and the Hocking Hills State Park, which includes the Old Man's Cave park and hiking trails. Year round, the Hocking Hills area in the central part of Ohio is absolutely beautiful with rolling hills in thick deciduous forests and deep, eroded canyons and hollows in old blackhand sandstone. However, fall is always the most beautiful when the forests turn ablaze with the changing of the leaves. That's why I always visit in October. One further note - an overcast day provided the perfect light to photograph some of my favorite areas of the park.