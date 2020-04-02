Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Old Man of Storr, along with the whole Isle of Skye, has long been on my list of places I've always wanted to visit and take pictures of. On New Year's Eve 2018 it was time, but unfortunately the weather was not exactly favorable, more precisely a completely rainy day with really bad visibility, which promised no improvement even after hours. Therefore, my girlfriend and I decided on January 1, 2019, after hiking in the best sunshine in the Quiraing, to go to the Old Man again at sunset to get better conditions for a hike and photos. This time we were luckier - the rain passed us, made a great rainbow over the sea and then moved behind the rock formation at sunset, creating this dramatic atmosphere. We took photos until the last sunlight and walked back to the parking lot at dawn, happy that we captured such a moment with the camera and our eyes.