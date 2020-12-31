Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland by Andy Gray

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had planned an early morning shoot at sunrise on my first visit to this iconic location. Unfortunately I was running late. Conditions were clear and the sunlight was rising higher in the sky which wasn't ideal. However there was still a lot of cloud activity from the previous days storm. After a 40 minute hike to the viewing area my prayers for some detail in the sky were answered. A large bank of low cloud moved in from the east and obscured the harsh sunlight. This also created some beautiful play of light around the pinnacles. This was my first visit and I had seen so many photos of this location before so I thought a black and white conversion would suit the atmosphere of the scene.