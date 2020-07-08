All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken in a grove of old-growth trees, deep in the Oregon Coast Range. Just getting to this area is an adventure, following over 20 miles of gravel logging roads that snake through the coastal mountains. I love forests, and this is one of my favorites. There is a sense of peace here among the trees. We had a beautiful day for our trip, with a soft light filtering through the forest canopy. When I saw this spot, I immediately dropped my pack, and set up my tripod. The light was gorgeous, and I wanted to capture it, as well as the many textures in this scene ... the bark of the decaying trees, the moss, and the ground covers. I took quite a few photos at this spot, as the light constantly changed. This one is my favorite though, and I believe it captures the essence of this forest.