Oland, Sweden by Bill Ferngren

Picture Story

It's Saturday the 20th of 2019 and it's 4:20 in the morning when this picture was taken. I'm on holiday on Öland in Sweden, but of course I brought my camera equipment. I used a polarizing filter to tame the glare from the morning dew. This is among the most difficult and challenging as a photographer to shoot in backlight. But when the sun is filtered through the fog like a giant softbox, it becomes a little easier than the direct sunlight.

The weather apps had promised fog the day before and quite rightly so, the prediction was correct. But the environments around me were completely unknown because I have never been here before. Not knowing where I was going, I drove around and stopped at a place that I thought the forest looked promising. Parked the car and walked into the misty dark forest to wait for the first rays of the sun. Guessed where the sun would come from and looked for a composition I thought would work. Now it was just a matter of waiting, what can I say, I got to experience such a wonderful light that filtered through the fog this morning. I got about 1 hour when the light was at its best. I ran around like a euphoric little boy looking for compositions everywhere. This is probably my strongest photographic memory, I wonder if I will ever experience something like this again.