Picture Story

Driving back home to Arkansas through the panhandle of Texas from a photo trip to Aspen, Colorado I saw these giants with a flat uninteresting dark sky in the distance. That dark sky provided for contrast to the stark white windmills and orange hue of the recently tilled soil. While I have seen this view before and normally wouldn’t take an image without some drama in the sky to make such an image pop, the contrast present in the scene moved me to take the shot.