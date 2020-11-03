All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Capricious wind is the host of the mountain altitude here. It fluffs up the blanket of the clouds, dims the gilded slopes, and the sky comes out timidly with its distant matted blue.

The steppe smells like the autumn cold and freedom. And there is not a soul around. Our voices only will drown in its unknown space.

Our eyes catch up with living sun spots. And the larch trees' gilded dress generously gives us the warm and bright light.

These moments are short and magical. And it's time to move on for us.