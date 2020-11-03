User Icon
Okinsky District, Sayan Mountains, Republic of Buryatia, Siberia, Russia by Elena Lebedeva
Autumn Visions

Autumn Visions

Okinsky District, Sayan Mountains, Republic of Buryatia, Siberia, Russia by Elena Lebedeva

Okinsky District, Sayan Mountains, Republic of Buryatia, Siberia, Russia by Elena Lebedeva
Picture Story

Capricious wind is the host of the mountain altitude here. It fluffs up the blanket of the clouds, dims the gilded slopes, and the sky comes out timidly with its distant matted blue.

The steppe smells like the autumn cold and freedom. And there is not a soul around. Our voices only will drown in its unknown space.

Our eyes catch up with living sun spots. And the larch trees' gilded dress generously gives us the warm and bright light.
These moments are short and magical. And it's time to move on for us.

