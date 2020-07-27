User Icon
Oirase Gorge, Aomori, Japan by Efisio Podda

Oirase Gorge, Aomori, Japan by Efisio Podda
Picture was taken at the onset of the Autumn season as the leaves started to turn colour. From Hachinohe stations, I took a JR bus bound for Lake Towada and got off at Yakeyama bus stop. The bus ride took an hour and a half. It is an extremely popular walk just short of 14 km along a stream nested in the forest. It is one of the most popular places in Japan for autumn leaves viewing. Unfortunately a paved road runs along the gorge following the stream. Consequently if was full of tourist and difficult to take clean shots through the crowds. If you ever visit make sure that you book overnight at Lake Towada backpackers and start your hike down along the gorge very early in the morning, before the buses carrying the tourists arrive at Yakeyama.

