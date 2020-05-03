Ogoy Island, Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia by Amos Ravid

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A winter tour to Lake Baikal in Siberia is a great photography experience. The frozen lake surrounding Olkhon island is full of unique and fascinating nature phenomena and offers endless photography opportunities. Impressive sea stacks, ice caves and beautiful ice formations to mention only few. Many of these only exist during winter, others are accessible only when the lake is frozen. One thing is sure – it is no less than a heaven for landscape photographers.

Night photography at minus 25c degrees can be a a bit challenging. And yet, most enjoyable and satisfying. This photo is from Ogoy Island, one of the iconic locations of Baikal. It is also known as the "Dragon Island" due to its shape that from a certain direction reminds a dragon tail.