5 1/2 hours flight from Moscow and 6 more hours by car. Minus 25c degrees and much less if you consider the wind factor. And yet, I wish I could go back there tomorrow morning - Lake Baikal. The frozen lake surrounding Olkhon island is full of unique and fascinating nature phenomena. Rocky islands, ice caves, patterns, cracks and much more. Many of them exist only during winter time. Others are only accessible when the lake is frozen. One thing is for sure, it is no less than a heaven for landscape photographers. Ogoy Island is one of the iconic locations of Baikal. It is also known as the "Dragon Island" due to its shape that from a certain direction reminds a dragon tail.

This photo is a focus stuck as well as two exposures blend in order to deal with the dynamic range. It was taken in February 2020 (pre Corona era).