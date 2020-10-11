All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Why go far away when beauty can be found just around the corner? Or in fact, in my own garden? Mushrooms are fascinating creatures; they seem to pop up over night. All of a sudden there were a few dozens of them spread over my lawn after a few rainy days. As I have no idea whether they were any good for eating I decided to make use of them from a photographic standpoint, and I kind of liked this little family of mushrooms. I placed a flash to the side of the scene to create some interesting depth and shadows. They say the devil is in the details, but beauty can definitely be found there as well.