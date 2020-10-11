User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Ogens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

By on 0 Comments

Ogens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner
Views: 859

Why go far away when beauty can be found just around the corner? Or in fact, in my own garden? Mushrooms are fascinating creatures; they seem to pop up over night. All of a sudden there were a few dozens of them spread over my lawn after a few rainy days. As I have no idea whether they were any good for eating I decided to make use of them from a photographic standpoint, and I kind of liked this little family of mushrooms. I placed a flash to the side of the scene to create some interesting depth and shadows. They say the devil is in the details, but beauty can definitely be found there as well.

