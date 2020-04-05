Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It started with a voicemail from my daughter's neighbor, "Mark, you really should go see the waterfall in Ogden Canyon right now!". I wasn't able to go that day but I did on my first day off from work. But I wasn't prepared for what I encountered. It was below freezing (21F) and the winds were fierce! it was in this atmosphere that my attention was captured by the sight before me, the waterfall frozen and shaped by the fierce winds roaring through the canyon...thunder of the ice.