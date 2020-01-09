Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

For the first time our whole family managed to get away on a ski holiday together to Obertauern in the Austrian Alps, not far from Salzburg. After a few days skiing, and in need of some recharging I took my camera for a walk on one of the the Winterwanderwegen.

The area is paricularly scenic and the cable cars allow easy access to the peaks where the views of the Alps stretching into the distance are spectacular. However on this day I stayed nearer the village and away from the busyness of the slopes.

Here in the stillness, with just a few cross country skiers passing by and some ibex in the distance, my son's girlfriend Imogen and I were were able to reconnect with nature.

There is something magical about snow. The purity, the shimmer in low light and the shapes it makes as it is moulded by landscape and weather. It touches the senses in an intense way-the brightness, the coldness and the silence.

Surrounded by the towering Alps and their majestic beauty, I was drawn to the patterns in the snow. Sometimes the small details are equally majestic and beautiful.

I took several different photographs in the area but this is my favourite. There is something serene about the image and the way the curves and shadows interact with each other.