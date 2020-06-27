All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was shot on one of my last days in New Zealand last fall. First light photography is not always about bright colors and the sunrise. Sometimes it can be about beautiful mist and moody vibes. With it's rocky sea stacks and cooler water, this reminded scene reminded me of the Oregon Coast where I spend a lot of my time. I had not missed Oregon on this trip until this morning. I could've spent all day shooting around this beach.