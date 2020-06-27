User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

NW Coast of South Island, New Zealand by Thea Martin

Views: 416

This image was shot on one of my last days in New Zealand last fall. First light photography is not always about bright colors and the sunrise. Sometimes it can be about beautiful mist and moody vibes. With it's rocky sea stacks and cooler water, this reminded scene reminded me of the Oregon Coast where I spend a lot of my time. I had not missed Oregon on this trip until this morning. I could've spent all day shooting around this beach.

LPM Special Offer

