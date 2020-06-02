Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia by Debarshi Das

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Nusa Penida is an island southeast of Indonesia's island Bali and a district of Klungkung Regency that includes the neighbouring small island of Nusa Lembongan. The Badung Strait separates the island and Bali. The interior of Nusa Penida is hilly with a maximum altitude of 524 metres. It is drier than the nearby island of Bali. There is very little tourist infrastructure.

There are two small islands nearby - Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan - which are included within the district (kecamatan).

Nusa Penida has so many amazing views making it hard to pick a favourite. But when the cliffs form in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus Rex at Kelingking Secret Point Beach it is bound to be a crowd favourite. Kelingking actually translates into English meaning Pinkie a term referencing the smallest finger on the hand. Just like a pinkie promise, the land does also appear to take the form of a Kelingking or pinkie finger. However, it is the comparison to the T-Rex that has caused this location to become so popular.

The safety at Kelingking is reliant on the bamboo railing. At many points along the cliff edge, there is no rail whatsoever and the grass just leads you off the edge, down hundreds of feet onto the rocks. The lack of safety should give you no false sense of security, be very careful as you walk along the edge enjoying the view.

There is a worn path along the cliff edge but no railing so be careful. Here you can find multiple epic viewpoints, with arguably a better look at the beach than the hike. It’s an awesome spot for sunset and doesn’t involve any hiking for those of you out there looking for the easy option. We came back two nights later after our beach session down at the bottom and just caught the sunset up on these cliffs. Definitely one of the best sunset spots on the island of Nusa Penida and a unique angle of Kelingking Secret Point Beach.