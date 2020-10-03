User Icon
You are at:»»Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia by Debarshi Das
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia by Debarshi Das

By on 0 Comments

Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia by Debarshi Das
Views: 504

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Nusa Penida is the biggest of the three Nusa Islands just off from mainland Bali. Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan make up the trio of islands, each with uniquely breath-taking landscapes.

Nusa Penida is an island southeast of Indonesia's island Bali and a district of Klungkung Regency that includes the neighboring small island of Nusa Lembongan. The Badung Strait separates the island and Bali. The interior of Nusa Penida is hilly with a maximum altitude of 524 meters. It is drier than the nearby island of Bali. There is very little tourist infrastructure.

There are two small islands nearby - Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan - which are included within the district (kecamatan). Administratively, the kecamatan of the same name, had a population of 45,178 in the 2010 census, covering 202.8 sq kms

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®