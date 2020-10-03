Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia by Debarshi Das

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Nusa Penida is the biggest of the three Nusa Islands just off from mainland Bali. Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan make up the trio of islands, each with uniquely breath-taking landscapes.

Nusa Penida is an island southeast of Indonesia's island Bali and a district of Klungkung Regency that includes the neighboring small island of Nusa Lembongan. The Badung Strait separates the island and Bali. The interior of Nusa Penida is hilly with a maximum altitude of 524 meters. It is drier than the nearby island of Bali. There is very little tourist infrastructure.

There are two small islands nearby - Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan - which are included within the district (kecamatan). Administratively, the kecamatan of the same name, had a population of 45,178 in the 2010 census, covering 202.8 sq kms