Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I were on the road from Boston to Maine after taking a red eye flight into town to visit our daughter who is attending a college in Maine.

We decided to stop at the famous Nubble lighthouse and it did not disappoint.

The photograph was taken from the rocks across from the lighthouse at dawn. It almost cost me my camera, as I took a fall on the rocks after the photo was taken.