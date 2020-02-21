Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I heard this full Harvest Moon would be the final one for the year so I decided to make the 1 hour drive to attempt to capture it. My original thought was to shoot the moon as it rose just above the horizon in all it orange glory and positioned itself between the lighthouse tower and the living quarters. Unfortunately it positioned myself incorrectly. When the moon was between the to structures, it had risen too far above the horizon and was now bright yellow instead of the orange I had hoped for. So I went to "Plan B" -- I waited until it was behind the tower and captured it as it back-lit the lighthouse. I refer to this as my favorite mistake.