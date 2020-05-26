All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I prefer the seascapes, but in France, even if the lockdown has been lifted since May 11th, we can't move more than 100km from our home. So, by respecting this limit, I was able to go as far as Burgundy and more precisely to Noyers sur Serein, one of the most beautiful villages in France.

Pleasant weather, some beautiful clouds, and the sunset completes my composition! In addition to my faithful Z7, I used for this picture a polarizing filter, as well as a GND Medium 4 stops filter.