You are at:»»»Noyers sur Serein, Bourgogne, France by Jerome Colombo
Spring Colours Assignment

Noyers sur Serein, Bourgogne, France by Jerome Colombo

Noyers sur Serein, Bourgogne, France by Jerome Colombo
Picture Story

I prefer the seascapes, but in France, even if the lockdown has been lifted since May 11th, we can't move more than 100km from our home. So, by respecting this limit, I was able to go as far as Burgundy and more precisely to Noyers sur Serein, one of the most beautiful villages in France.

Pleasant weather, some beautiful clouds, and the sunset completes my composition! In addition to my faithful Z7, I used for this picture a polarizing filter, as well as a GND Medium 4 stops filter.

