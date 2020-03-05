Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was driving to the Oregon coast from my home in Eugene for some shooting and saw this out of the corner of my eye on the way. I had to turn around three times on a very winding road to find a place to park and take the shot. Quite happy that I wasn't so dialed in on getting to the coast that I missed this opportunity.