Picture Story

The Norwottuck Rail Trail runs near my house, running alongside a swamp created by the raised former rail bed and some ambitious beavers. I like to walk the trail in the early morning, at sunrise, when its quiet. The time gets shared with other photographers and birders, the bicyclists show up later. The fog that forms along the trail adds its own sense of mystery and this morning didn't disappoint. The image was made on a point and shoot Fuji FinePix E900 converted to infrared (720nm) as a way of getting some additional use out of an old camera.