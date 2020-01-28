Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Northon salt flats on the Isle of Skye provide many opportunities to capture the meandering drainage channels. It is an easy location to get to but more difficult to get the shot exactly right. Be prepared to wade through knee deep water and sticky mud. I visited here in February on a photo tour of the Isle of Skye and the Hebrides. This is a great time of year for atmospheric shots but the weather can be variable to say the least, our ferry crossings from Skye to Harris being disrupted by stormy weather.

Many photographers take shots here at tripod height so as to capture as much of the landscape as possible. For this shot I decided to shot low to the ground with a wide angle lens so as to emphasis the curves of the channels. It was a cold and overcast day, the heavy grey sky matching the chilly grey of the water giving a foreboding mood to the scene. A Breakthrough Photography 0.6 ND grad filter was used to tone down the sky.