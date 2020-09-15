User Icon
You are at:»»»Northwestern Glacier, Kenai Fjords, Alaska, USA by Dennis Gingerich
Wide Angle Assignment

Northwestern Glacier, Kenai Fjords, Alaska, USA by Dennis Gingerich

By on 0 Comments

Northwestern Glacier, Kenai Fjords, Alaska, USA by Dennis Gingerich
Views: 994

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I captured this life-giving image three weeks ago at the Northwestern Glacier in the Kenai Fjords National Park. It was a splendid August summer day in Alaska. At about 60 degrees, we had a delightful 4-hour boat ride out of Seward to get to this beautiful scene. Along the way, we encountered a very large pod of Orcas, a Humpback Whale, Sea Otters and multiple snow-covered mountain ranges as far as the eye could see. Encountering small icebergs in the aqua-toned water near the glacier, made it a picture perfect day.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®