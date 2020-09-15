All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I captured this life-giving image three weeks ago at the Northwestern Glacier in the Kenai Fjords National Park. It was a splendid August summer day in Alaska. At about 60 degrees, we had a delightful 4-hour boat ride out of Seward to get to this beautiful scene. Along the way, we encountered a very large pod of Orcas, a Humpback Whale, Sea Otters and multiple snow-covered mountain ranges as far as the eye could see. Encountering small icebergs in the aqua-toned water near the glacier, made it a picture perfect day.