User Icon
You are at:»»»Northern Ontario, Canada by Stephen S Johnson
Autumn Visions

Northern Ontario, Canada by Stephen S Johnson

By on 0 Comments

Northern Ontario, Canada by Stephen S Johnson
Views: 635

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of many Lake scenes in Northern Ontario, Canada. This photo was taken on a road-trip through Muskoka and Parry Sound region of Ontario. I spotted the scene from our car and abruptly did a turnaround to get back at the scene of this light. The Lens I used was a "manual focus" Zeiss Milvus 18mm on a Nikon FTZ adapter for their full frame mirrorless system. I hope to get back to that scene in somewhat different Fall light and colors next year?

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®