All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of many Lake scenes in Northern Ontario, Canada. This photo was taken on a road-trip through Muskoka and Parry Sound region of Ontario. I spotted the scene from our car and abruptly did a turnaround to get back at the scene of this light. The Lens I used was a "manual focus" Zeiss Milvus 18mm on a Nikon FTZ adapter for their full frame mirrorless system. I hope to get back to that scene in somewhat different Fall light and colors next year?