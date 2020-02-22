Moskenes, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Joan Santaugini

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken on my first photo trip to the Lofoten Islands in Norway in February 2016. We were staying in a few restored fisherman's cabins as hotel rooms. It was the first night we spent on the islands, and because the forecast for seeing auroras was good enough, we headed outside the cabin to hunt for some aurora borealis.

I put the wide-angle lens on the camera so it could capture a lot of sky in the frame and also be bright with a large aperture aperture so I didn't have to raise the ISO a lot to get good exposure.

We had chosen that week as a full moon, and wanted the photos of the northern lights to have the landscape lit by the full moon. This meant that when setting the camera settings we had to look for a compromise between not burning the landscape lights with the exposure and getting enough exposure time to capture the northern lights well. But the result was well worth it because we had a spectacular sky with the aurora and an equally spectacular landscape illuminated by the moon.

It was the first time my fellow photographers and I saw a Northern Lights and were very nervous and excited. When I saw the photo on the camera I realized that this would be one of my favorite photos of that fantastic trip.