Picture Story

It's been a rough year along the Eastern Sierra in California. The wildfires obscured the sky from the tail end of Summer until the end of October. The grand landscape has almost been impossible to capture, this has giving me the opportunity to concentrate on more intimate scenes. We happened to have a very colorful color display just outside of Bishop, California this year. Red, yellow and orange, the colors were very diverse. With the sky holding that now all to familiar haze, I sat on the opposite bank of North Lake and worked on numerous compositions. And this one happened to be my favorite shot from that afternoon.