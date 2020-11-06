All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image has some of the best things I love about the North Cascades in Autumn: a mountain lake, morning light, reflections, orange mountain ash, burgundy blue berry leaves, and larch trees! Cutthroat Lake lies just below the east side of the Pacific Crest. In early October the green needles of the the Larch Trees turn to gold complementing the colors of the the deciduous leaves of the orange orange mountain ash and burgundy blueberries. These larch trees only grow in high alpine elevations usually above 6,ooo feet. On this day there was wind on the water but I found this gorgeous secluded spot on the lake where the water was protected and the fall foliage wrapped around the foreground of the scene to help frame the image of the lake, reflection, and cutthroat peak.