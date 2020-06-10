All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Growing up in Washington state I've spend a lot of time in the cascade and Olympic mountains. On summer days I try to get out in nature as much as possible despite the weather. This particular day was extremely cloudy in the north cascades. As it neared evening, the clouds slowly seemed to dissolve into the surrounding valleys. It was a beautiful sight. Visiting the mountains in the late summer or early autumn seems to provide the most dramatic weather and best photo opportunities.