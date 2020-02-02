North Carolina Waterfall, USA by Kelly Warlick

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My husband and I own a small cabin in the woods in the foothills of the North Carolina mountains. This pond and cute little waterfall is one of our most favorite places to hang out no matter what the weather. We were stoked when we were able to be up there while there was still snow on the ground. This picture was taken right after I got my first DSLR camera and I was stoked to get such an awesome opportunity. This happened about 3 years ago and I will be forever grateful for where this photo took me in my photography. This has a lot of firsts behind it. First snow photos with a DSLR, first time getting off auto mode, first time really editing a photo. There is so much meaning behind that pond and cute little waterfall and I hope you all can see that as well.