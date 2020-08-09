All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image on a beach, near my home in Southern New Jersey at low tide. I have frequented this beach on many occasions over the last few years. I don’t get to travel much, so I can be found meandering on the same beaches throughout the year. My favorite time to explore these beached is at low tide, because each new change of the tide brings new forms in the sands. I am fascinated by the undulating forms left by the tide, especially around Sundown when the Sun lets loose with it’s shadow creation.

On this particular day there was a storm approaching, so my Wife and I went down to see if we could get a stroll in before it hit. As it turned out the storm rolled in much faster than we expected, so I grabbed my Nikon 610 with a 50mm lens, tripod, and a ten stop neutral density filter then ran down to the shoreline set up a quick composition, pressed the shutter for 30 seconds and back to the car. Seconds later it started to thunder and lightning, then it poured rain. Sometimes not thinking too much about composition, aperture, and exposure time turns out okay.