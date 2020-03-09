Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

St Matthew's Church Normanton is a Grade II listed building, built in classical style. The tower and the western portico were built by Thomas Cundy Jr between 1826 and 1829, based on the design of St John's, Smith Square in Westminster, while the nave and apse were constructed in 1911 The building was once the private chapel for the Normanton Estate, but it was de-consecrated in 1970, and was to have been demolished when the parish was flooded by the construction of the Rutland Water reservoir as the floor would be below the watar level.

Following a public outcry, the lower half was filled with stone and rubble, and a concrete cap constructed just below the level of the windows. An embankment was built around the church leaving it a prominent feature on the water's edge.The structure formerly housed a museum recording the history of Rutland Water, which is now located in the visitor centre. The structure is now used as a venue for civil weddings and concerts.

I had wanted to photograph the church for a long time, so late one summers evening I headed. At first i didn't think it would be a great shot, but as the sun dropped the temperature also dropped bring a little bit of mist, then as it went below the horizon and blue hour started the church was lit up. I was very lucky as its not something that happens very often.