User Icon
Forest Assignment

Nordeste, St Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal by Joao Leandro Moniz

By on 0 Comments

Nordeste, St Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal by Joao Leandro Moniz
Views: 439

Picture Story

We went in a family trip to see the sunrise in a local viewpoint called "sunrise point", at the parish of Nordeste, S. Miguel Island, with a fantastic view over the Atlantic Ocean where the sun rises. But, when I look back and I see the mountains shading one to the others because of the firsts sun rays, I realise that the best view was not over the ocean, but was when we looked backwards, into the island, and their unique mountains full of trees.

LPM Special Offer

