Picture Story

We went in a family trip to see the sunrise in a local viewpoint called "sunrise point", at the parish of Nordeste, S. Miguel Island, with a fantastic view over the Atlantic Ocean where the sun rises. But, when I look back and I see the mountains shading one to the others because of the firsts sun rays, I realise that the best view was not over the ocean, but was when we looked backwards, into the island, and their unique mountains full of trees.