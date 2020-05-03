Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As a daughter of a flower bulb grower in the Netherlands, it is a joy for me every spring to see the many colors that arise when the bulb fields are in bloom again. The excavated dunes and sea air have exactly the right ingredients to grow flower bulbs optimally and to create one of the most colorful landscapes in the world every spring. The Bulb Region has grown into the world center of the flower bulb trade in all these years.

Every spring, millions of visitors from all over the world come to enjoy the color palette of the blooming flower fields. The world-famous Keukenhof Flower Park is popular, but there are also many nice small-scale flower attractions, such as the bulb fields in some parts of the country.

This photo was taken in the middle of the day, which I'm not usually in favor of, but I wanted to capture the bright translucent colors of the red tulips combined with the sun that you don't get up in the early morning or later the day.

The most famous flower from the region is of course the Dutch tulip. In addition to the tulip, there are many more flower varieties that are grown in the Bollenstreek. Crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths, but also summer flowers such as dahlias and callas are grown in large numbers in the Bulb Region. The flower fields lie mainly between the dunes and the cozy flower bulb villages of Lisse, Hillegom, Noordwijkerhout and Voorhout.