Nohkalikai Falls, Sohra, Meghalaya, India by Himadri Bhuyan

Nohkalikai Falls, Sohra, Meghalaya, India by Himadri Bhuyan
Picture Story

This image was captured in 2015, at one of my favourite waterfall locations - Nohkalikai Falls, close to Sohra (Meghalaya state of India). The valley below was covered with a thick cover of cloud till sunset, yet I noticed a rain and lightning bearing cloud on the south-east and I observed its movement towards the west. Two and a half hours later this image was made under the moonlight that lit up the whole scene. I waited for the lightning to enter my frame. And so it did. For me, this could be a once in a lifetime shot where so many things came together - the waterfall and its landscape under the moonlight, the faint star trails because of the 4 minutes exposure, and to top it all the lightning that struck where I had a hunch it would.

